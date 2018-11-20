Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Scores 18 in win over Celtics
Lamb scored 18 points (7-13 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT) while adding six rebounds in 28 minutes during Monday's 117-112 win over the Celtics.
He's been an effective Robin to Kemba Walker's Batman lately, and Lamb is averaging 16.5 points, 6.4 boards, 1.4 steals and 1.3 three-pointers in 27.4 minutes over his last eight games. The 26-year-old may be playing a little over his head at the moment, but with Walker commanding all the attention from opposition defenses, Lamb should continue to see plenty of open looks.
