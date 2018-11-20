Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Scores 18 in win over Celtics

Lamb scored 18 points (7-13 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT) while adding six rebounds in 28 minutes during Monday's 117-112 win over the Celtics.

He's been an effective Robin to Kemba Walker's Batman lately, and Lamb is averaging 16.5 points, 6.4 boards, 1.4 steals and 1.3 three-pointers in 27.4 minutes over his last eight games. The 26-year-old may be playing a little over his head at the moment, but with Walker commanding all the attention from opposition defenses, Lamb should continue to see plenty of open looks.

More News
Our Latest Stories