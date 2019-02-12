Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Scores 21 points in Monday's loss
Lamb totaled 21 points (7-22 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 6-6 FT), seven rebounds, and two assists in 38 minutes during Monday's 99-90 loss to the Pacers.
Lamb was inefficient and fouled out, but he did deliver decent counting stats as per usual. On a team lacking a lot of offensive options beyond Kemba Walker, Lamb is essentially the second fiddle, a role that affords him plenty of shots more often than not.
