Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Scores 22 in loss
Lamb totaled 22 points (9-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, three assists and a steal over 27 minutes in Tuesday's loss to the Clippers.
Lamb scored his most points of the new calendar year in Tuesday's loss. Scoring nights like this are always a possibility for Lamb, who is averaging career highs in minutes (28.5), points (14.8), rebounds (5.6) and steals (1.0) per game this season.
