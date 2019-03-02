Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Scores 22 points in Friday's win
Lamb amassed 22 points (7-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 7-7 FT), one rebound, and one block in 35 minutes during Friday's 123-112 win over the Nets.
Lamb once again saw ample minutes off the bench and poured in a solid scoring total. However, he didn't do much else, this after filling up the stat sheet in each of the last two games. It seems as though Lamb's demotion to a reserve role may be more about providing the second unit some scoring punch than anything else, as the 26-year-old wing has been the team's second-best scorer.
