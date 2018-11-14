Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Scores season-high 22 points in Tuesday's loss
Lamb totaled 22 points (8-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, three steals, and two assists in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 113-89 loss to the Cavaliers.
Lamb finished with a season high scoring total while matching his season high in steals. He has reached double figures in scoring in all but two of the 14 games thus far this season, including six straight to begin November. It's still early, but Lamb could certainly be in for a career year.
