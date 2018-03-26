Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Shifting back to bench Monday

Lamb will move back to a bench role for Monday's game against the Knicks, Stephanie Ready of Fox Sports reports.

Lamb has started the last four games in place of Nicolas Batum (Achilles), averaging 14.3 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists across 29.8 minutes during that stretch. However, Batum has since been cleared to play and will reclaim his starting role, which pushes Lamb back to the bench. Look for Lamb to see his minutes fall to the mid-to-low 20s, though he may still see a slightly elevated role with Batum restricted to between 22-to-26 minutes in his return. Either way, Lamb's value takes a sizable hit with the demotion.