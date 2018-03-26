Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Shifting back to bench Monday
Lamb will move back to a bench role for Monday's game against the Knicks, Stephanie Ready of Fox Sports reports.
Lamb has started the last four games in place of Nicolas Batum (Achilles), averaging 14.3 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists across 29.8 minutes during that stretch. However, Batum has since been cleared to play and will reclaim his starting role, which pushes Lamb back to the bench. Look for Lamb to see his minutes fall to the mid-to-low 20s, though he may still see a slightly elevated role with Batum restricted to between 22-to-26 minutes in his return. Either way, Lamb's value takes a sizable hit with the demotion.
More News
-
Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Solid complementary effort in win•
-
Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Posts all-round line Thursday•
-
Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Scores 17 points in Wednesday's win•
-
Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Scores 14 points in Monday's loss•
-
Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Will pick up spot start Monday•
-
Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Will 'attempt' to play Thursday•
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...