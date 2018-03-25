Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Solid complementary effort in win

Lamb finished with 14 points (5-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four assists, three rebounds and one steal across 31 minutes in Saturday's 102-98 win over the Mavericks.

Lamb drew another start at two-guard for Nicolas Batum (Achilles) and put together another strong all-around effort in the Hornets' third consecutive win. The 25-year-old has rattled off four straight double-digit scoring efforts, and he managed to keep the streak alive Saturday despite his poorest shooting night over that stretch. Lamb has been a strong producer off the bench all season, and the extended opportunity he's seeing at the moment ups his solid multi-category value accordingly.