Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Solid in return to action

Lamb (hamstring) provided 16 points (7-18 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and six rebounds across 29 minutes in the Hornets' 128-109 loss to the Clippers on Tuesday.

Lamb jumped right back into the thick of things in his return from a three-game absence, drawing even with fellow guard Kemba Walker for the team lead in shot attempts. The veteran wing also led the first unit in scoring, and he continues to serve as a dependable source of complementary offense on the majority of nights alongside his backcourt mate's team-best efforts. Factoring in Tuesday's production, Lamb is averaging career highs in points (15.3), rebounds (5.6) and steals (1.1) in his starter's role.