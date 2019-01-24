Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Solid scoring effort in win

Lamb totaled 17 points (5-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT), four rebounds, and four assists in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 118-107 victory over Memphis.

Lamb had 17 points Wednesday, his fifth straight game in double-figures. He is the 78th ranked player across the season but has been his defensive numbers begin to decline over the past two weeks. Top 70 is likely his ceiling which still leaves him as a must-roster player in just about all formats.