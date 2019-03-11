Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Starting Monday
Lamb (hamstring) is listed in the starting lineup for Monday's game against Houston.
Lamb was considered probable due to a left hamstring issue, but he's been cleared to play and will rejoin the starting lineup after coming off the bench for the last nine contests. Lamb should head back to a reserve role after Marvin Williams (illness) returns to health.
