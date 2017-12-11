Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Starting vs. OKC

Lamb will start Monday's game against the Thunder.

Lamb will move into the lineup in the absence of Nic Batum, who will sit out with soreness in his elbow. Expect Lamb to see a bump in minutes, and the same could go for Dwayne Bacon and Malik Monk off the bench.

