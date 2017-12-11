Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Starting vs. OKC
Lamb will start Monday's game against the Thunder.
Lamb will move into the lineup in the absence of Nic Batum, who will sit out with soreness in his elbow. Expect Lamb to see a bump in minutes, and the same could go for Dwayne Bacon and Malik Monk off the bench.
More News
-
Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Cleared to play vs. Thunder•
-
Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Questionable vs. Thunder•
-
Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Officially ruled out Saturday•
-
Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Doubtful Saturday•
-
Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Suffers shin contusion, won't return Friday•
-
Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Available Friday•
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...