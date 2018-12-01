Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Stays hot in loss

Lamb scored a team-high 24 points (10-18 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT) while adding five rebounds, two steals, an assist and a block in 38 minutes during Friday's 119-111 loss to the Jazz.

Through eight games in October, Lamb didn't score more than 16 points, but he topped that figure 10 times through 14 games in a breakout November that's seen the 26-year-old average 17.9 points, 6.4 boards, 2.0 assists, 1.6 three-pointers and 1.4 steals a night. With Kemba Walker the focal point of defensive attention for the opposition, Lamb should continue seeing plenty of open looks.