Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Stays hot in victory

Lamb totaled 20 points (9-15 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 0-2 FT), seven assists, six rebounds and two steals across 30 minutes in Sunday's 120-113 victory over Charlotte.

That's back-to-back 20 point games for Lamb, as he helped guide the Hornets to victory on Sunday. Since filling in for the injured Nicolas Batum (elbow), Lamb has put together averages of 17.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.5 three-pointers in six games. While he won't add much in the peripheral stats, he rebounds well from the guard position and should be owned in all leagues until further notice.