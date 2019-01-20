Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Strong contributions in win

Lamb totaled 18 points (6-9 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and six assists across 24 minutes Saturday against Phoenix.

Lamb put together his most impressive shooting performance of 2019, knocking down 66.7 percent of his attempts from the field and 71.4 percent of his 3-point attempts. Despite a solid 18-point outing, he also managed to add valuable contributions on the boards and in the assist column. The 26-year-old guard has finished with double-digit scoring totals in each of his previous three contests, and he'll look to extend that streak Sunday at Indiana.