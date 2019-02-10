Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Strong effort in win

Lamb scored 24 points (8-14 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding seven assists, six rebounds, three steals and two blocks in 36 minutes during Saturday's 129-120 win over the Hawks.

Atlanta's perimeter defense was almost non-existent, and Lamb and Kemba Walker combined to go 13-for-24 (54.2 percent) from three-point range on the night. Lamb's still a very distant second fiddle in the Hornets' offense, but he is averaging 18.5 points, 6.0 boards, 2.5 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.5 three-pointers over the last four games.