Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Strong outing off bench
Lamb accumulated 19 points (4-10 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 8-8 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists, two steals and three blocks across 31 minutes Friday against the Wizards.
Lamb was stellar across the board, as he notched at least one rebound, assist, block and steal for the second straight contest. He also secured his first double-double of March on the way to a 112-111 victory. The 26-year-old has now scored 18 or more points in four of his previous five matchups and should continue to provide the Hornets with a burst of scoring off the bench.
