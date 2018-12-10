Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Strong run rages on

Lamb tallied 19 points (8-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and one steal across 28 minutes Sunday in the Hornets' 119-107 win over the Knicks.

Lamb fell back to earth with a seven-point outing in the Hornets' previous contest Friday against the Nuggets, but he bounced back quickly with another impressive showing in the comfortable win over New York. The wing has now hit double figures in the scoring column in all but three of the Hornets' 26 contests this season, propping up his average at a career-high 15.1 points per game. Lamb is also sitting on personal-best marks in rebounds (5.6 per game), three-pointers (1.5) and steals (1.3) while delivering strong percentages from the floor and free-throw line, making him worthy of holding in just about every format.