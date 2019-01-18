Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Struggles with shooting touch

Lamb accrued 14 points (5-14 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, an assist and two steals over 26 minutes Thursday against the Kings.

Lamb shot 35.7 percent from the field and 28.6 percent from beyond the arc, well below his season averages (44.9 percent from the floor and 34.5 percent from three this year). However, his team managed to come away with a 114-95 victory at home. Following Thursday's outing, Lamb has pieced together double-digit scoring lines in four of his previous five contests, and he's averaging 6.0 rebounds along with 1.5 assists over that brief span.