Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Struggles with shooting touch
Lamb accrued 14 points (5-14 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, an assist and two steals over 26 minutes Thursday against the Kings.
Lamb shot 35.7 percent from the field and 28.6 percent from beyond the arc, well below his season averages (44.9 percent from the floor and 34.5 percent from three this year). However, his team managed to come away with a 114-95 victory at home. Following Thursday's outing, Lamb has pieced together double-digit scoring lines in four of his previous five contests, and he's averaging 6.0 rebounds along with 1.5 assists over that brief span.
More News
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 14
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 14 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 14
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...