Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Suffers hamstring injury, won't return

Lamb injured his right hamstring and will not return to Saturday's game against the Clippers, Stephanie Ready of Fox Sports Southeast reports.

It didn't take long for the Hornets to announce Lamb would not return. Consider him day-to-day heading into Monday's game against the Timberwolves.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories