Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Suffers hamstring injury, won't return
Lamb injured his right hamstring and will not return to Saturday's game against the Clippers, Stephanie Ready of Fox Sports Southeast reports.
It didn't take long for the Hornets to announce Lamb would not return. Consider him day-to-day heading into Monday's game against the Timberwolves.
More News
-
Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Scores 13 points in Wednesday's loss•
-
Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Moves to bench Wednesday•
-
Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Likely to move back to bench•
-
Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Scores 13 points in loss•
-
Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: 16 points in win over Bucks•
-
Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Stays hot in victory•
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...