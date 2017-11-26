Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Suffers hamstring injury
Lamb was removed from Saturday's loss to the Spurs with a right hamstring strain.
This is the second time in a week that Lamb has been felled by a hamstring injury, which could lead to an extended break to get him past the injury. Thankfully, the Bobcats have a three-day break before their next game, Wednesday at home against the Raptors.
More News
-
Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Heads back to bench Saturday•
-
Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Will start at shooting guard Friday•
-
Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Drops 24 off the bench in win over Washington•
-
Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Scores 16 points in 21 minutes•
-
Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Available to play Monday•
-
Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Uncertain to play Monday vs. Minnesota•
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...