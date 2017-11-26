Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Suffers hamstring injury

Lamb was removed from Saturday's loss to the Spurs with a right hamstring strain.

This is the second time in a week that Lamb has been felled by a hamstring injury, which could lead to an extended break to get him past the injury. Thankfully, the Bobcats have a three-day break before their next game, Wednesday at home against the Raptors.

