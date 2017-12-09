Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Suffers shin contusion, won't return Friday
Lamb suffered a shin contusion during Friday's game against the Bulls and will not return.
Lamb compiled four points (2-5 FG), two rebounds and a block across eight minutes before injuring himself. With Lamb out for the remainder of Friday's game, Malik Monk should see some extra minutes in his place. Consider Lamb questionable for Saturday's game against the Lakers at this point; his status should clear up closer to tip.
