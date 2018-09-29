Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Thrives in starting role

Lamb tallied 15 points (5-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and three assists in 22 minutes during Friday's 104-97 victory over Boston.

Malik Monk (pelvis) did not play in the preseason opener and this allowed Lamb to flaunt his wares as the starting shooting guard. Lamb appears to have been impressing everyone at training camp and is likely going to remain the starter heading into the regular season. His ability to contribute in a number of areas and his playmaking abilities should ensure that he outplays his current rank making him a nice late round option in standard drafts.