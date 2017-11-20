Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Uncertain to play Monday vs. Minnesota
Lamb (hamstring) went through the Hornets' morning shootaround but remains "iffy" for Monday's game against Minnesota, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Lamb continues to battle soreness in his hamstring, and while he has yet to miss any time, Bonnell suggests that there's some concern Lamb could worsen the injury by playing Monday. As a result, expect the Lamb to end up as a true game-time call. Lamb has seen his minutes take a slight dip in the wake of Nicolas Batum's return last week from an elbow injury, but he has still scored in double digits in each of the last three games.
