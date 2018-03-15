Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Will 'attempt' to play Thursday
Lamb (back) will "attempt" to play during Thursday's contest against the Hawks.
Lamb is nursing back spasms, though will try to play through them Thursday. As a result, he makes for a risky DFS play. Since March, Lamb is averaging 12.2 points across 21.2 minutes per game.
