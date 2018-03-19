Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Will pick up spot start Monday

Lamb will start at shooting guard for Monday's game against the 76ers.

The Hornets are set to be without Nicolas Batum (Achilles) on Monday, which allows Lamb the chance to pick up the start in his place. Lamb should push for 30-plus minutes with the promotion, making him an intriguing lower cost option for Monday's DFS slate. It's unclear how long Batum will be sidelined, but Lamb should be in line for a temporary uptick in fantasy value.