Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Will play Friday

Lamb (ankle) has been cleared to play Friday against the Lakers.

Lamb was listed as probable for Friday's matchup due to a right ankle sprain, but he won't miss any time as a result of the injury. He's averaging 15.0 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists over his previous seven matchups off the bench.

