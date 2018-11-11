Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Will play Sunday
Lamb (groin) will play Sunday against the Pistons.
Lamb came into Sunday with a probable designation after suffering a groin injury during Friday's game against Philadelphia. Leading up to Sunday's game, Lamb is on a nice stretch, scoring 15.5 points and grabbing 5.8 rebounds over 24.0 minutes per game.
More News
-
Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Probable Sunday vs. Pistons•
-
Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Questionable to return Friday•
-
Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Posts season-high 19 in win over Cavs•
-
Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Mediocre effort in Saturday's loss•
-
Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Well-rounded line in Saturday's win•
-
Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Thrives in starting role•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...
-
Fantasy Basketball waiver wire, Week 4
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?