Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Will play Tuesday
Lamb (foot) was not listed on the injury report and will play Tuesday against the Bulls.
Not too surprising considering Lamb was probable for the matchup after playing through the foot injury Sunday. In Sunday's game, Lamb provided 12 points (5-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block across 24 minutes and he should see a similar workload on Tuesday night.
