Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Will play vs. Clippers

Lamb (hamstring) felt good during morning shootaround and has been cleared to play Tuesday against Los Angeles, Rod Boone of The Athletic reports.

Lamb has missed three straight contests due to a hamstring issue, but he'll make his return in Los Angeles. He'll presumably take on his normal role as the starting shooting guard, bumping Devonte' Graham back to the bench.

More News
Our Latest Stories