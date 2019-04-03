Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: WIll play Wednesday
Lamb (ankle) has been upgraded to available for Wednesday's tilt with New Orleans.
Lamb will return to the lineup after departing Monday's game against the Jazz early due to an injured right ankle. In 74 appearances this season, Lamb's averaged 15.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 28.5 minutes per game and can be expected to see a similar load against the Pelicans.
