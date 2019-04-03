Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: WIll play Wednesday

Lamb (ankle) has been upgraded to available for Wednesday's tilt with New Orleans.

Lamb will return to the lineup after departing Monday's game against the Jazz early due to an injured right ankle. In 74 appearances this season, Lamb's averaged 15.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 28.5 minutes per game and can be expected to see a similar load against the Pelicans.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...