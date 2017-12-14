Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Will return to bench Wednesday

Lamb will shift to the bench for Wednesday's game against the Rockets.

Lamb started in place of an injured Nicolas Batum (elbow) on Monday, posting 14 points (6-17 FG, 2-7 3Pt) and five rebounds across 33 minutes. However, Batum has now been been cleared for a return and will reclaim his spot in the top unit, which sends Lamb back to the bench. Look for Lamb's minutes to fall back into roughly the mid-20's, which should mean a slight decrease in his overall production and fantasy value.