Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Will start at shooting guard Friday

Lamb will start at shooting guard in Friday's game against the Cavaliers.

With Nicolas Batum (elbow) out for Friday's contest, Lamb will make his return to the starting lineup. Lamb is coming off one of his best performances of the season in Wednesday's overtime win over the Wizards, as he scored 24 points to go along with seven rebounds, five assists and three blocked shots. Now, as a starter, Lamb should see even more opportunties on the offensive end, especially against a Cavaliers defense that has been leaky at times.