Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Will start Wednesday
Lamb will draw the start during Wednesday's season opener against the Pistons, Jake Chapman of the Pistons Radio Network reports.
As expected, Lamb will draw a start Wednesday with Nicolas Batum (elbow) and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist (personal) out. Considering the team's overall lack of wing depth with that pair absent, Lamb should see true starter's minutes and could make for a solid waiver wire acquisition in year-long formats and a cheap DFS option with a high workload. While Batum is out, Lamb is the most likely candidate to continue starting in his spot.
