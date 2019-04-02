Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Won't return Monday

Lamb is dealing with right ankle discomfort and will not return to Monday's game against the Jazz.

Lamb suffered a sprained ankle last week -- although he was able to play through the ailment -- and now the issue seems to have resurfaced. Ankle discomfort does not sound all too severe but look for more information on the injury to be available in the coming days. In the meantime, the Hornets will rely upon Malik Monk and Nicolas Batum to take on extra minutes off the bench.