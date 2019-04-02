Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Won't return Monday
Lamb is dealing with right ankle discomfort and will not return to Monday's game against the Jazz.
Lamb suffered a sprained ankle last week -- although he was able to play through the ailment -- and now the issue seems to have resurfaced. Ankle discomfort does not sound all too severe but look for more information on the injury to be available in the coming days. In the meantime, the Hornets will rely upon Malik Monk and Nicolas Batum to take on extra minutes off the bench.
More News
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...