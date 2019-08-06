Chealey signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Hornets on Tuesday, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Chealey was on one of the two two-way contracts the Hornets had last year, but he will not be taking up one of those spots this season. Rather, Chealey will spend training camp with the Hornets before likely heading to the team's G League affiliate in Greensboro.

