Hornets' Joe Chealey: Joins Charlotte
Chealey agreed to a contract with the Hornets on Thursday, Michael Scotto of The Athletic reports.
Chealey, who went unselected in the 2018 NBA Draft after four seasons at Charleston, played for the Hornets' summer league team, where he racked up 25 points, 17 rebounds, 11 assists and three steals in 69 minutes. During his junior and senior years of college, he was named to the All-CAA First Team and averaged 18.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists last year. Terms of the contract have not been disclosed, but there's a strong chance it's a training camp invite.
