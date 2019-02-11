Chealey finished with 25 points (9-24 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, nine assists and four steals across 39 minutes Saturday against Erie.

Chealey fell just short of a double-double, as he dished out nine assists on the way to a 112-110 victory. He continues to serve as a valuable member of the Swarm this season and is averaging 15.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.1 steals through 34 contests.