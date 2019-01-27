Hornets' Joe Chealey: Moves up to parent club
The Hornets recalled Chealey from the G League's Greensboro Swarm on Sunday.
Chealey will provide the Hornets will some extra backcourt insurance Monday against the Knicks in the event Kemba Walker isn't able to play through the neck injury he sustained late in Friday's loss to the Bucks. Even if Walker remains sidelined, it wouldn't guarantee Chealey a spot in the rotation, as Tony Parker, Devonte' Graham and Malik Monk could capably fill the minutes at point guard.
