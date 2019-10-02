Hornets' Joe Chealey: Nursing ankle injury
Chealey is day-to-day with a sprained ankle, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.
It's unclear when Chealey picked up the injury, but it doesn't sound like it will keep him sidelined for too long. The point guard signed an Exhibit 10 contract with Charlotte in August and figures to spend most of the season with the team's G-League affiliate.
