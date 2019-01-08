Chealey put up 24 points (7-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 7-10 FT) and recorded eight rebounds along with five assists and a steal over 35 minutes Saturday against Delaware.

Chealey checked in as his squad's leading scorer on the day, knocking down three shots from beyond the arc and nearing a double-double in a 108-86 loss at home. The 23-year-old guard has enjoyed success during his first season in the G League, putting up 16.0 points along with 4.2 boards and 5.6 assists per game over 23 contests.