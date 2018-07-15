Hornets' Joe Chealey: Posts 14 points in SL loss

Chealey finished with 14 points (5-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and one steal across 28 minutes during the Hornets' 87-84 overtime loss to the Raptors in a Las Vegas Summer League contest Saturday.

Chealey went undrafted after a solid college career at Charleston, where he averaged 14.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists across 129 games (107 starts) over four seasons. The 22-year-old guard didn't see much opportunity in Las Vegas, however, posting 6.0 points (on 44.0 percent shooting), 4.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.0 steal across 19.0 minutes over three games. It remains to be seen if Chealey will garner a training camp invite, but a G-League opportunity certainly could be a possibility for the coming season.