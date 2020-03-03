Hornets' Joe Chealey: Re-ups with Charlotte
Chealey re-signed Tuesday with the Hornets on a 10-day contract.
The second-year pro will stick around in Charlotte for at least another week and a half after appearing in two games off the bench during his first 10-day pact with the club. Chealey isn't expected to receive regular run off the bench when Charlotte is at full strength, though he could have a spot in coach James Borrego's rotation Tuesday against the Spurs with top point guard Devonte' Graham (ankle) doubtful to play.
