Chealey was assigned to the Greensboro Swarm of the G League on Thursday.

Chealey made his NBA debut Wednesday against the Celtics, tallying two points and one assist across eight minutes of action. He'll return to the G League until he's needed again by the Hornets as depth. Across 30 games with the Swarm, Chealey is averaging 16.0 points, 5.5 assists and 3.8 rebounds in 30.7 minutes.

