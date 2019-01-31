Hornets' Joe Chealey: Sent to G League
Chealey was assigned to the Greensboro Swarm of the G League on Thursday.
Chealey made his NBA debut Wednesday against the Celtics, tallying two points and one assist across eight minutes of action. He'll return to the G League until he's needed again by the Hornets as depth. Across 30 games with the Swarm, Chealey is averaging 16.0 points, 5.5 assists and 3.8 rebounds in 30.7 minutes.
More News
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 16
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...