Hornets' Joe Chealey: Signs 10-day deal with Charlotte
Chealey signed a 10-day contract with the Hornets on Friday.
Chealey's only career NBA game to date came with the Hornets last season. He's spent this campaign in the G League, averaging 11.3 points, 4.5 assists and 3.2 rebounds in 28.3 minutes per game.
