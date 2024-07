Soriano signed an Exhibit 10 deal with the Hornets, and he will join the team's Summer League roster, David Berov of Eye on the Storm Podcast reports.

Soriano will have the opportunity to make an NBA roster while showing off his skills during Summer League with the Hornets. The 24-year-old averaged 13.8 points, 9.5 rebounds and 1.7 blocks across 28.2 minutes with St. John's last season.