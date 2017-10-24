Hornets' Johnny O'Bryant: Drops 14 points in 14 minutes
O'Bryant collected 14 points (4-7 FG, 6-6 FT), four rebounds and one block across 14 minutes during Monday's 103-94 loss to the Bucks.
O'Bryant has been seeing backup center minutes behind Dwight Howard with Cody Zeller (knee) out. He's been playing relatively well in limited minutes as well, totaling 20 points and 10 rebounds across 28 minutes over the past two games. He still makes for a risky play in every fantasy format, however, considering his lack of workload.
More News
-
Hornets' Johnny O'Bryant: Set for backup minutes behind Howard•
-
Hornets' Johnny O'Bryant: Scores 11 points•
-
Hornets' Johnny O'Bryant: No longer listed on injury report•
-
Hornets' Johnny O'Bryant: Listed as out Monday vs. Bucks•
-
Hornets' Johnny O'Bryant: Sidelined Tuesday vs. Wizards•
-
Hornets' Johnny O'Bryant: Out Sunday vs. Thunder•
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...