O'Bryant collected 14 points (4-7 FG, 6-6 FT), four rebounds and one block across 14 minutes during Monday's 103-94 loss to the Bucks.

O'Bryant has been seeing backup center minutes behind Dwight Howard with Cody Zeller (knee) out. He's been playing relatively well in limited minutes as well, totaling 20 points and 10 rebounds across 28 minutes over the past two games. He still makes for a risky play in every fantasy format, however, considering his lack of workload.