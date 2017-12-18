Hornets' Johnny O'Bryant: Not listed on injury report Monday
O'Bryant is not listed on the injury report for Monday's game against the Knicks.
O'Bryant had to leave Saturday's game against the Trail Blazers for an undisclosed reason, but the issue was clearly minor and he'll be in the lineup as usual Monday. With Cody Zeller (knee) out for the foreseeable future, O'Bryant has joined the frontcourt rotation, but has still only averaged 8.7 minutes over the last six games. He can be avoided for fantasy purposes.
More News
-
Hornets' Johnny O'Bryant: Scores nine points in Monday's win•
-
Hornets' Johnny O'Bryant: Out for remainder of Saturday's game•
-
Hornets' Johnny O'Bryant: Drops 14 points in 14 minutes•
-
Hornets' Johnny O'Bryant: Set for backup minutes behind Howard•
-
Hornets' Johnny O'Bryant: Scores 11 points•
-
Hornets' Johnny O'Bryant: No longer listed on injury report•
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...