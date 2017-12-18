O'Bryant is not listed on the injury report for Monday's game against the Knicks.

O'Bryant had to leave Saturday's game against the Trail Blazers for an undisclosed reason, but the issue was clearly minor and he'll be in the lineup as usual Monday. With Cody Zeller (knee) out for the foreseeable future, O'Bryant has joined the frontcourt rotation, but has still only averaged 8.7 minutes over the last six games. He can be avoided for fantasy purposes.