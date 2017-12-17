Hornets' Johnny O'Bryant: Out for remainder of Saturday's game
O'Bryant will not play in the second half of Saturday's game against the Trail Blazers due to personal reasons.
O'Bryant will finish the night with five points (2-3 FG), four rebounds and a steal across eight minutes. It's unclear if he will be forced to miss any additional time beyond Saturday, but more should be known when the Hornets release more about his situation.
