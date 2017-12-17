O'Bryant will not play in the second half of Saturday's game against the Trail Blazers due to personal reasons.

O'Bryant will finish the night with five points (2-3 FG), four rebounds and a steal across eight minutes. It's unclear if he will be forced to miss any additional time beyond Saturday, but more should be known when the Hornets release more about his situation.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop