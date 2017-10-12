Hornets' Johnny O'Bryant: Scores 11 points
O'Bryant tallied 11 points (4-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and one assist through 23 minutes during Wednesday's preseason game against Boston.
Both Frank Kaminsky and Marvin Williams started Wednesday since Michael Kidd-Gilchrist (personal) and Jeremy Lamb (groin) didn't play, allowing O'Bryant to receive more minutes off the bench. Lamb has already been ruled out for Friday's tilt against Dallas but there has been no update on Kidd-Gilchrist. O'Bryant only played in 11 games last season for Denver and Charlotte and will likely receive end-of-rotation minutes during the regular season.
