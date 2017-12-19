Hornets' Johnny O'Bryant: Scores nine points in Monday's win
O'Bryant collected nine points (4-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists, and one steal in 16 minutes during Monday's 109-91 win over the Knicks.
O'Bryant matched career highs in assists and threes, and filled in well as the primary backup center behind Dwight Howard. O'Bryant's size and strength make him a decent bet to receive most of Howard's leftover minutes while Cody Zeller (knee) is sidelined for the next several weeks, as offensive-minded backup big Frank Kaminsky spent the vast majority of his time at power forward and the Hornets snapped a three-game losing streak.
More News
-
Hornets' Johnny O'Bryant: Not listed on injury report Monday•
-
Hornets' Johnny O'Bryant: Out for remainder of Saturday's game•
-
Hornets' Johnny O'Bryant: Drops 14 points in 14 minutes•
-
Hornets' Johnny O'Bryant: Set for backup minutes behind Howard•
-
Hornets' Johnny O'Bryant: Scores 11 points•
-
Hornets' Johnny O'Bryant: No longer listed on injury report•
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...