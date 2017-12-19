O'Bryant collected nine points (4-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists, and one steal in 16 minutes during Monday's 109-91 win over the Knicks.

O'Bryant matched career highs in assists and threes, and filled in well as the primary backup center behind Dwight Howard. O'Bryant's size and strength make him a decent bet to receive most of Howard's leftover minutes while Cody Zeller (knee) is sidelined for the next several weeks, as offensive-minded backup big Frank Kaminsky spent the vast majority of his time at power forward and the Hornets snapped a three-game losing streak.